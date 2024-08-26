(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel

(CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , an exploration company targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market, is reporting final results from its June soil and rock geochemistry program, which was completed at the company's Gochager Lake Property. Calling the program“highly successful,” the company reported that the results“clearly demonstrate that the geochemical footprint of the Gochager Lake deposit has been extended by up to four kilometers along trend (approximately two kilometers in both the NE and SW directions).” The company also completed the construction of its 20–25-person, all-season camp, which is located at the Gochager Lake project.

“The company is ecstatic with the results from this soil and rock geochemistry program,” said Fathom Nickel CEO and VP exploration Ian Fraser in the press release.“Through our drilling at the historic Gochager Lake deposit over the course of the last 18 months, we have developed a clear understanding of the deposit's geochemical footprint. The combination of highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co + chrome and magnesium in-soil, rock geochemistry results generated by pXRF, and rock assay data has expanded the Gochager Lake deposit geochemical footprint dramatically - to an area that now measures, incredibly, some 1.7 square kilometers. That's 25 times larger than the area of the historic Gochager Lake deposit. . . . We are very confident that our exacting exploration approach will continue to successfully expand the historic Gochager Lake deposit along strike and to depth, in terms of both grade and tonnage. We are also very confident of significant additional discoveries both within the now-expanded footprint and also the greater Gochager Lake property. Based on continuing results, there is clear and compelling potential for a major discovery to be had here.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market and to secure the supply of North American critical minerals. The company now has a portfolio of three high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: the

Albert Lake Project, a 90,000-plus hectare project that was host to the historic and past-producing Rottenstone deposit; the 22,000-plus hectare

Gochager Lake Project, which is host to an historic, NI43-101 noncompliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3 million tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu2; and the 10,000-plus hectare Friesen Lake Project located 40 kilometers southwest of the historic Rottenstone Mine and 30 kilometers northwest of the historic Gochager Lake deposit. For more information about the company, please visit

.

