24 Hour Fitness Awards $1,000 For Excellence In Youth Coaching With San Diego Wave

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In their continued support of women's sports as well as supporting the next generation of players, 24 Hour will be on pitch to present $1,000 to outstanding coaches in the San Diego area.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Hour Fitness, the leader in the and fitness industry, proudly announced today the recognition of two exceptional San Diego coaches and youth mentors, all during the highly anticipated soccer match between the San Diego Wave and their Southern California rival Angel City

FC. During the event, 24 Hour Fitness CEO and President Karl Sanft will present a $1,000 check and a one-year platinum membership for the Excellence in Coaching Award, demonstrating their commitment to supporting the next generation of soccer players.

The presentation will take place live on the pitch during halftime, recognizing the outstanding contributions of coaches who inspire and cultivate talent, fostering both athletic and personal growth.

"The 24 Hour Fitness Excellence In Youth Coaching award is something we've supported year after year and it's never seemed more important than now," said Karl Sanft, CEO and President of 24 Hour Fitness. "At 24 Hour Fitness, we know that investing early in the development of young people puts them on a path towards a more active and healthy life. There is no one better suited to influence that investment positively than a coach. By supporting coaches dedicated to developing young talent, we hope to contribute to the growth and success of future soccer stars and active adults."

