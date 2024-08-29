Yermak Meets With Brazilian Ambassador Who Is Ending His Tenure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, who is ending his tenure.

Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“I met with the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Ukraine, Norton de Andrade Mello Rapesta, who is concluding his tenure. It was a great, warm meeting with a professional, intelligent diplomat,” he said.

At the meeting, Yermak thanked the ambassador, who has remained in Kyiv since February 24, 2022, for his work.

“From Ukraine, he brought the truth about the war to his country and made a huge contribution to relations between Brazil and Ukraine. During the meeting, I heard wonderful words that part of his heart remains in Ukraine, with our people. Thank you, my friend, for the fruitful cooperation on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. For everything that has been done for justice,” Yermak said.

Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram