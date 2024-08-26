BVI And Lovell® Government Services Named As The Preferred Vendor For The Defense Health Agency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Enhancing Member Benefits with Premium Ophthalmic Solutions

- BVI's CEO Shervin KorangyPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Services and BVI , a diversified global ophthalmic device company, announced today that they have been named as the preferred vendor to The Defense Health Agency , Medical Logistics (DHA MEDLOG) Division.Lovell Government Services will serve as BVI's vendor providing The Defense Health Agency, Medical Logistics access to BVI's world-class surgical knives and blades.“In partnership with Lovell, BVI is thrilled to be designated as preferred vendor to the Defense Health Agency,” said BVI's CEO Shervin Korangy.“Not only does Lovell's expertise and nationwide reach align perfectly with our goal to transform even more lives by providing a range of innovative, high-performance vision care solutions that address unmet patient needs and improve OR efficiency, but The Defense Health Agency selection of Lovell and BVI as a preferred vendor further demonstrates the value of our surgical solutions.” BVI provides Lovell with a variety of premium surgical ophthalmic solutions across cataract, glaucoma and retina conditions.Offerings include a broad range of high-performance single-use and reusable instruments, accessories and custom procedure packs that deliver consistency, performance and precision. Notably, Beaver® Knives, a portfolio of world-class surgical blades, Vitreq®, premium retina instrumentation, and Malosa®, single-use instrumentation recognized for performance and effectiveness, and minimizing unnecessary risk linked to cross-contamination, are helping clinical care teams improve patient outcomes.BVI and Lovell is proud to embark on this journey with The Defense Health Agency, Medical Logistics (DHA MEDLOG) Division to provide advanced vision care technology to their beneficiaries. For more information on BVI, visit BVIMedical.About BVIBVI® is a diversified global ophthalmic device company with a mission to deliver high-quality solutions and innovation for advancing eye surgery and improving the vision of patients. With nine decades of developing leading products and solutions, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our organization supports surgical teams in more than 90 countries worldwide, either directly or through our network of trusted distributors. Our trusted brands include Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium IOLs).About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2013 by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired. Having served for over 24 years, Chris wanted to continue serving by ensuring America's Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Chris assists companies interested in marketing their products to the Federal Government with certification, marketing, and contracting expertise. Lovell Government Services Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2013 by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired. Having served for over 24 years, Chris wanted to continue serving by ensuring America's Warfighters had access to the most advanced lifesaving resources available on and off the battlefield. Chris assists companies interested in marketing their products to the Federal Government with certification, marketing, and contracting expertise.For further enquiries or to speak to a BVI representative, please email Andrew Dawson, Head of BVI Corporate Communications: ...

Ryan Camarra

Lovell Government Services

+1 850-684-1867

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

