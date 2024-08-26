Macao Government Tourism Office Launches "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International Limited Experience Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Macao Office (MGTO) officially launched the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International campaign on August 26 at 11 AM Beijing time, during an press conference.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) officially launched the "Experience Macao Limited Edition" International campaign on August 26 at 11 AM Beijing time, during an online press conference. This initiative aims to showcase Macao's rich cultural diversity and unique tourism experiences. During the event, MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes warmly invited participants to join the interactive game and enjoy an exclusive Macao tour. Representatives from the six integrated (resorts Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts), the campaign's main sponsors, also presented the exciting prizes in this special event.

This exciting campaign invites travelers from around the globe to take part in a fun daily quiz for the chance to win one of 100 Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. Each day, MGTO will present participants with 3 Macao-related questions, which they can answer by visiting ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com. By doing so, they'll unlock a unique opportunity to discover Macao like never before. These prizes not only include round-trip tickets to Macao and accommodation but also exclusive experiences provided by Macao's six major integrated resorts, such as intangible cultural heritage exploration, Michelin-starred dining, thrilling adventure activities, and leisure vacation experiences.If participants answer incorrectly, they can earn an extra chance by inviting friends or simply try again the next day.

The campaign is conducted in three stages:



Stage 1: August 26 to September 4

Stage 2: September 16 to September 25 Stage 3: October 7 to October 17

A special highlight of this campaign is the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize. Among the 100 lucky winners, the one who posts Macao moment on Instagram and get the most likes by 31 December 2024 will claim the Ultimate Experience Macao Limited Edition Prize, which offers 30 days of free travel in Macao, including exclusive privileges such as visits to major attractions, exciting performances, and unique hotel stays. For hints and updates throughout the event, participants can follow @visitmacao on Instagram.

Macao, a city rich in multicultural charm, will soon be seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She's been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macao and is set to release a special single and music video, Lovin' My Stay, inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city's iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao's dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her fans. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travelers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macao.

To further expand the campaign's impact, MGTO has also planned a series of promotional content, including a CGI teaser video where MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes will guide viewers through Macao's historic districts and iconic attractions. Additionally, MGTO will collaborate with offline influencers and place outdoor advertisements in key areas to further boost the campaign's exposure.

