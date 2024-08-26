Hema Committee Report: Actor Prithviraj Speaks About 'Power Group' In Film Industry, Demands Strong Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his thoughts on the Hema Committee report, which has sparked a wider conversation about power dynamics and sexual exploitations in the Malayalam industry.

In a recent statement, Prithviraj revealed that he was the first person to speak to the Hema Committee, which was formed to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the industry. He expressed his expectations for further action to be taken, emphasizing the need for a proper investigation.

When asked about the existence of a "power group" in the industry, Prithviraj acknowledged that he had not personally faced any issues, but refused to deny its existence entirely. "If I say there is no power group today, it means I have not faced it. I have not experienced it. If such a group exists, it should not exist. But I cannot say it does not exist because I have not experienced it," he said.

Prithviraj also addressed the question of whether there is a ban in the industry, referencing actress Parvathy Thiruvothu's earlier statement that she had faced a ban. "It's wrong to call it a ban. It's a personal decision to boycott someone. But when it comes from those in power, it becomes a ban. If it's happening, it should be addressed and action should be taken. No one has the right to do that. If this is called power group, it shouldn't exist," he clarified.

"When there are accusations against people who are occupying positions, they should step down from that position. One should not face investigation while in position of power," he added.

The actor-director's statements come at a time when the Malayalam film industry is grappling with issues of power imbalances, harassment, and misconduct. The Hema Committee report has shed light on these issues, and several people have come forward revealing their past experiences of sexual misconduct and mistreatment in the industry.

