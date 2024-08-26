24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade to take place in Fujian Province

(MENAFN) The 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) is set to take place from September 8 to 11 in Xiamen, located in Fujian Province, China. The event, organized under the theme "Investment Connecting the World," will span four days and is expected to feature nearly 50 business matchmaking activities and roadshows. This underscores China's dedication to fostering international cooperation and mutual benefits. Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji, speaking at a press conference, emphasized the fair's focus on encouraging foreign investments in China and providing a platform for firms to innovate and establish a deeper market presence.



Ling also highlighted that CIFIT will include a segment dedicated to China's outbound investment cooperation. This part of the fair will showcase major Chinese enterprises and international economic and trade cooperation zones, reflecting China's achievements in global investments. The event is designed to display China's commitment to expanding its economic influence and supporting outbound investment projects.



The CIFIT will offer 400 financing opportunities across various sectors such as information technology, artificial intelligence, and new energy. Ling pointed out that the fair will utilize the expertise of financial institutions through a variety of investment activities to enhance financial engagement and support. The event has already attracted business representatives from over 90 countries and international organizations, demonstrating its broad global appeal.



Since its inception, CIFIT has facilitated the signing of more than 30,000 projects, many of which have been successfully implemented. Ling noted that the fair has been instrumental in attracting landmark foreign investment projects to China and has provided Chinese companies with a valuable platform to expand their global reach. This continuous exchange of investment opportunities has contributed significantly to both domestic and international economic growth.

