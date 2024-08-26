Hundreds of Swedes express support for Palestinians while marching to Israeli embassy

(MENAFN) On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm to express their support for Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli military assault on Gaza. The protest, held in Odenplan, featured demonstrators marching to the embassy with signs reading "Free Palestine, Free Gaza," "Stop the genocide," and "Boycott Israel." The rally aimed to demand an immediate end to Israel's on Gaza, where the death toll has exceeded 40,400 since last October.



Uno Horm, an activist at the protest, criticized the Swedish government’s support for Israel, calling the situation in Gaza "the worst thing since World War II and the Nazi genocide." He also condemned the Swedish media for not adequately covering the Gaza crisis, asserting that public support for Palestine exists despite media and governmental indifference.



Maya Veliz Wastberg labeled the events in Gaza as "genocide" and questioned the global silence on the issue. She drew parallels between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions and the decisions made by Nazi Germany during World War II. Titti Wastberg, who had previously participated in anti-Israel boycott protests in 1983, expressed deep sadness and anger at the worsening situation over the past four decades.



The continued Israeli offensive on Gaza, which began following an attack by Hamas on October 7, has led to significant casualties and destruction. The blockade of Gaza has resulted in severe shortages of essential supplies, contributing to the humanitarian crisis. Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in Rafah, a city where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before it was invaded.

