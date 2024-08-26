Mydogtoy Announces Launch Of New Tuffy® And Mighty® Two-Pack Toys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two is Better than One with MyDogToy's New Multipack Toys

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MyDogToy , a leading innovator in durable dog toys, is excited to announce the launch of its latest offering: Tuffy® and Mighty Toys® two-pack toy sets. Available now at MyDogToy and leading retailers, these high-quality, durable toys combine the best of MyDogToy's celebrated Tuffy® and Mighty Toys® collections, delivering unmatched value and versatility for dog owners at a price range of $19.99 - $31.99.

Tuffy Holiday Two Pack

Continue Reading

The Tuffy® and Mighty Toys® two-pack toys are designed with durability, safety and fun in mind. Each pack includes either two Tuffy® toys, known for their toughness and ability to withstand the most enthusiastic chewers, or two Mighty Toys®, celebrated for their lightweight yet resilient construction. The toys are available in regular and junior sizes, perfect for all dogs, ensuring hours of playful engagement and mental stimulation.

"We have listened to our customers, and we are thrilled to expand our assortment with the new Tuffy and Mighty Toys two-pack collections," said Stephen Sacra, CEO of MyDogToy. "Our goal is to deliver even more value by offering greater savings and extended playtime, catering to dogs of all sizes, play styles and seasonal fun."

Two-pack toy features include:



Durability:

Constructed from high-quality materials, Tuffy® and Mighty Toys® toys are designed to endure rigorous play, making them ideal for dogs that are hard on their toys.

Versatility:

The two-pack offers a combination of two of our best-selling, durable toys, catering to all dog breeds.

Safety:

All MyDogToy products are rigorously tested to ensure they meet the highest safety standards, providing peace of mind for pet owners. Holiday editions:

The Tuffy® two-packs are available in special holiday editions featuring Halloween and Christmas toys, perfect for adding festive fun to your dog's playtime this fall and holiday seasons.

The Tuffy® and Mighty Toys® two-pack toys are available for purchase at MyDogToy and leading online retailers, such as Amazon, Chewy, WholeSalePet and Walmart, for $19.99 - $31.99. For MyDogToy's full assortment of Tuffy®, Mighty Toys®, Silly Squeakers®

and DuraForce®

toys, visit MyDogToy .

About MyDogToy

Established in 2004 in Phoenix, Arizona, MyDogToy launched its first collection of durable dog toys. Its mission is to offer a variety of non-toxic, interactive, long-lasting and unique toys. It strives to give dog owners toy options that limit the challenges of dangerous play with safe materials and innovative construction. MyDogToy has expanded to include the brands of Tuffy®, Mighty Toys®, Silly Squeakers® and DuraForce®, recognizing different dog play interests and habits. MyDogToy is an industry leader dog toy maker who values safe dog play. For more information, visit MyDogToy .



Contact:

Keagan Smith

Interdependence Public Relations

(248) 761-0340

[email protected]

SOURCE MyDogToy