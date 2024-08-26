Don't Miss The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Next Week

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

An astronomical event will take place this week, and all of North America will have a chance to see it.

A partial lunar eclipse, the longest one of the century, will take place later this week on the morning of November 19.

Nasa forecasts that the partial eclipse of the full moon will last around 3 hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds - beginning at approximately 7.19 a.m. GMT, reaching its maximum around 9 a.m. GMT and ending at 10:47 a.m. GMT.

Lunar eclipses happen when Earth slides between the

moon

and the sun so that our planet's shadow eclipses or“falls on” the moon.



'People in the UK will not be able to see every part of the eclipse but will still be able to see the lunar eclipse at totality when the moon turns red,' according to an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich.



When the Earth's shadow covers 97% of the full moon, the partial lunar eclipse will be the longest of the century by far. The previous one took place in 2018 and lasted up to 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Unfortunately, none of the eclipses will be visible from Africa, the Middle East, or western Asia.

