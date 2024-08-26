(MENAFN- Straits Research) Myasthenia gravis (MG) is one and a half times more prevalent among women, as compared to men and affects an estimated two to seven out of every 10,000 people in Western countries. It can affect people of any age, but the average age among females is 28 while that among males is 42. In approximately 10% of cases, myasthenia gravis begins in childhood. Autoimmune disorders

arise when the immune system mistakenly healthy tissue. In this condition, antibodies attack the neuromuscular junction, which damages the neuromuscular membrane and reduces the effect of the neurotransmitter substance acetylcholine, a crucial substance for communication between nerve cells and muscles. According to the National Institutes of Health, myasthenia gravis commonly occurs in people over the age of 40. Women are more likely to be diagnosed as younger adults, whereas men are more likely to be diagnosed at 60 years or older.

Segmental Analysis

The global myasthenia gravis treatment market is segmentation by type, treatment, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into ocular MG, congenital MG, and transient neonatal MG.

On the basis of treatment, the market can be segmented into medication, surgery, Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), plasmapheresis & intravenous immunoglobulin, and others. Among these, Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) accounted for the largest market share. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, academic research institutes, and others. The clinics segment is expected to account for a prominent market share in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The global myasthenia gravis treatment market has been classified into major four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America is expected to dominate the global myasthenia gravis treatment market during the forecast period, 2019–2026. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), about 60,000 Americans suffer from neuromuscular disorders each year in the U.S.

Europe is expected

to witness

significant growth, owing to increasing government funding for the treatment of this disease and growing health consciousness. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a prominent share during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness regarding neuromuscular disorders and vast improvement in healthcare reforms in the region. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to witness slow growth, due to poor infrastructure development and lack of sufficient government support.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the myasthenia gravis treatment market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Apotex Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., RPG Life Sciences, Cipla, F. Hoffmann Roche La Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Biogen Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Fresenius Kabi.

