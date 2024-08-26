Kerala: Luxury Cars Crash At Kochi's Willingdon Island; 5 Injured, Cars Worth Crores Damaged

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: A multi-crore luxury car crash occurred in Kochi's Willingdon Island during a test drive. High-end vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz's AMG SL55 Roadster, AMG GT 63 S, and a Hyundai Ascent, were involved in the collision. Although no lives were lost, the people inside the cars sustained injuries.

In a fortunate turn of events, five individuals, including a woman, survived the accident with injuries. The injured, all hailing from Ernakulam, are Ashwin, Deepak, Sachin, Anagha, and Sajimon. While Ashwin sustained a leg injury, the others are receiving treatment at a Kochi-based private hospital.

Anagha lost control of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S while driving on Willingdon Island, crashing into the railway track and then colliding with an oncoming Hyundai Ascent. The impact caused a chain reaction, with the Mercedes-Benz swerving and hitting the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster driven by Ashwin. Sajimon, from Ernakulam, was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Ascent.

The accident severely damaged the front of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S. The locals helped get the injured to the hospital. The police are investigating the incident based on Sajimon's complaint. The Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster, launched last June, is worth Rs

3.10 crore. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S, launched in April, is worth Rs 4.19 crore.

