300MW! Seraphim Secures A Solar Module Distribution Agreement With Vertys Energy Group In Brazil

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOLEDO, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seraphim, a world-leading solar product manufacturer, recently signed a landmark 300MW solar module distribution agreement with Vertys Group, a prominent energy solutions distributor in Brazil and Latin America. Under the terms of the agreement, Vertys Energy Group will and distribute a total of 300 megawatts (MW) of Seraphim's high-efficiency TOPCon bifacial solar modules across Brazil. This marks a significant milestone for Seraphim as it strengthens its presence in the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market.

It is noted that the modules supplied by Seraphim primarily consist of 585W N-TOPCon bifacial modules and 610W rectangular-cell modules, which are perfect choices for utility-scale and C&I solar projects. Featuring slim multi-busbar and innovative cell technology, these modules not only offer reduced power losses and 80%±5% bifaciality, but also an enhanced container space utilization up to 99%, significantly reducing logistics costs and improving ROI.

"Seraphim has a good reputation in the global market. With Seraphim's cutting-edge solar technology and our robust distribution network and expertise in the Brazilian market, a wider audience and potential customers will surely be reached," said Juliano Carulli, CEO of Vertys Energy Group. "Our collaboration is expected to play a key role in satisfying Brazil's growing energy needs and contributing to the country's ambitious renewable energy targets."

"This partnership with Vertys Energy Group is another major step forward for Seraphim as we expand our footprint in the Brazilian solar market," said Insan Boy, VP of Global Sales of Seraphim. "Brazil represents a dynamic and fast-growing market with significant potential for solar energy. By joining forces with Vertys, we are confident that we will make a meaningful impact in driving the regional energy transition."

As an innovator in the solar sector, Seraphim has been actively expanding its international presence for many years. Leveraging efficient and reliable photovoltaic technology, high-quality products, and a strong brand reputation, Seraphim has successfully completed multiple projects in Latin America. Looking ahead, Seraphim will continue to deliver high-quality solar modules that prioritize customer value, driving the growth of Brazil's clean energy sector and contributing positively to the acceleration of Latin America's energy transformation.

About Seraphim Energy Group

Since its foundation in 2011, Seraphim has achieved significant milestones in production, R&D, and technology innovation. By 2024, Seraphim's global production capacity has reached 13GW, earning the Tier-1 manufacturer distinction from BNEF for 10 consecutive years and the Top Performer distinction from PVEL five times. Seraphim's products have demonstrated excellent performance under various natural conditions in over 120 countries and regions.

About Vertys Energy Group

Vertys Energy Group is a leading energy solutions provider in Brazil. With more than 20 years of experience specializing in the distribution and implementation of renewable energy technologies, Vertys is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge energy solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Brazilian and Latin American markets.

SOURCE Seraphim Solar