Ajayante Randam Moshanam Trailer OUT: Tovino Thomas Stars In Mystical World Of Folk Tales And Action

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer for the highly anticipated 3D period drama "Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (ARM) was unveiled on August 25 in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Directed by debutant Jithin Laal, the stars Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

The movie follows the story of a warrior and burglar, played by Tovino Thomas, who goes by different names across three timelines. The film explores the theme of generational honor and promises. The cast also includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Krithi Shetty as Tovino's love interests, along with Basil Joseph, Rohini, Jagadish, and Harish Uthaman in important roles.

The technical team consists of cinematographer Jomon T John, composer Dhibu Ninan Thomas, editor Shameer Muhammed, and writers Sujith Nambiar and Deepu Pradeep. The film will be released in both 3D and 2D formats during the Onam festival in September 2024, with the exact release date to be announced soon.

Watch the trailer here:



The trailer begins with a voiceover about a meteorite that hit the village of Haripuram centuries ago and takes viewers on a journey through the mystical world of folk tales and action-packed sequences. Tovino Thomas can be seen portraying three characters across different timelines with top notch technical work giving an immersive experience.

Recently, a motion poster of the movie announcing a release date close to the Onam festival received warm response.

