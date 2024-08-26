Indigo Passenger Loses Luggage With Items Worth Rs 45,000, Gets Rs 2,450 As Compensation

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While flight cancellations and delays are annoying enough, losing or damaging luggage-an all too often occurrence-can truly put over the brink. This problem is highlighted by a recent instance. Assamese traveller Monik Sharma misplaced his suitcase, which was purportedly carrying goods valued at Rs 45,000, while travelling from Kolkata to Guwahati on an IndiGo domestic route.

Adding insult to injury, the airline offered him a paltry compensation of just Rs 2,450.

One of Sharma's friends posted about the same on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

According to his post, the man lost his check-in luggage during the major Crowdstrike outage that left a major section of airlines disrupted.

In addition, he said that valuable papers such an Aadhar, PAN, and driver's license were in the bag, along with goods valued at Rs 45,000.

.“It was checked in at Kolkata airport. It never reached Guwahati. How can it vanish mid air? Was the plane leaking bags? Around a month later – Indigo has come back offering“compensation” of Rs 2450. It is ridiculous. Just the bag would cost more than that. Apparently, there is a rule that the airline is liable for a maximum of Rs 350 / kg in case they lose the bag. That is just adding insult to injury,” he wrote.

When the user reached Indigo's social media account, he begged the airline to assist his buddy and said that the compensation was useless. An photograph of Sharma's boarding pass was also provided by him. The user tweeted again after the incident, informing him that he had gotten a call from IndiGo's social media team, promising to look into the problem further. However, it is yet unknown if the suitcase has been located.

In the meantime, social media users directly took to the comment section and reacted to the incident.



“It's better to try and locate the bag in lost and found (both airports). It's worth the effort for the hassle of documents your friend will have to go through. It's painful though. Unless someone else has mistakenly taken his luggage (also a possibility),” a user suggested.