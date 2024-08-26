Is The World Doing Enough On Climate Policy? - Current Measures And Insufficiencies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Many experts contend that current climate policies lack the
robustness required to effectively address the scale of climate
change. Existing measures frequently fall short due to inadequately
set targets, insufficient enforcement, and an incomplete focus on
critical sectors such as Agriculture and aviation. While the Paris
Agreement's objective to limit global warming to 1.5°C is
ambitious, many countries' commitments remain non-binding and are
not sufficiently urgent to drive substantial change. The disparity
between pledged commitments and actual emissions reductions
underscores the limitations inherent in the current policy
framework.
Political efforts to combat climate change have frequently been
criticized for their ineffectiveness. This criticism can be
attributed to several factors: fragmented international
cooperation, inconsistent policy implementation, and the influence
of powerful industries resistant to change. While there have been
notable successes, such as the European Union's Green Deal, overall
progress remains slow, and many countries struggle to balance
economic interests with environmental goals.
The unintended consequences of some climate adaptation strategies
are becoming apparent. For example, the excessive use of air
conditioning and heating can lead to higher energy consumption and
subsequent greenhouse gas emissions. Urbanization strategies, such
as building more reflective surfaces, can sometimes exacerbate heat
island effects. These paradoxical outcomes underscore the need for
holistic approaches to adaptation that consider both direct and
indirect effects on the environment.
While the global treaty to combat plastic pollution is a
significant step forward, it may fall short if it does not address
associated emissions. Plastic production and disposal are major
sources of greenhouse gases. Focusing solely on reducing plastic
waste without tackling emissions from plastic production and
incineration could undermine the treaty's effectiveness.
Integrating emissions reduction strategies into plastic pollution
management is crucial for achieving comprehensive environmental
benefits.
Previous Conferences of the Parties (COP) have seen varied success.
COP21 in Paris was notable for its landmark agreement to limit
global warming, but subsequent events have struggled with
implementation and commitment. COP26 in Glasgow, for example,
produced promising pledges but faced criticism over the lack of
concrete progress and the challenge of holding countries
accountable. The effectiveness of COP events often hinges on the
political will of participating nations and the mechanisms in place
for monitoring and enforcing commitments.
Azerbaijan's commitment to climate change
Azerbaijan has made strides in addressing climate change through
various national policies and international commitments. The
country's efforts include investments in renewable energy and
participation in global climate agreements. However, the
effectiveness of these commitments is subject to scrutiny, as the
real impact depends on the scale and implementation of these
initiatives. Azerbaijan's role in regional climate cooperation
could also enhance its contributions to global climate goals.
Azerbaijan is establishing itself as a dependable energy partner
and a committed player in the global effort to combat climate
change. Leveraging its rich renewable energy resources, the country
is actively engaging in extensive climate action initiatives.
Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential is substantial, estimated
at 27,000 MW-comprising 23,000 MW from solar power and 3,000 MW
from wind energy.
Since signing the Paris Agreement in 2016, an extension of the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Azerbaijan has been
dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The country
submitted its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) in October
2015, committing to a 35% reduction in emissions by 2030 from 1990
levels. At COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, Azerbaijan further pledged to
cut its climate impact by 40% by 2050, reinforcing its role in
global climate initiatives.
Central to Azerbaijan's clean energy strategy is the development
of renewable energy sources. By the end of 2027, the country plans
to inaugurate nine solar and wind power plants with a combined
capacity of 2 gigawatts. An additional 10 power plants, also using
solar and wind energy, are slated for construction by 2030, with a
potential output of up to 5 gigawatts. As Azerbaijan prepares for
COP29 in November, there is a strong focus on climate finance, a
key topic expected to dominate the discussions. State
representatives have emphasized their high expectations for the
outcomes of this pivotal event.
America's plan to renew a nuclear power plant in
Armenia
The renewal of a nuclear power plant in Armenia by the United
States is a complex issue. Nuclear power, while low in carbon
emissions, poses environmental and safety risks, including
potential harm to natural ecosystems and concerns about radioactive
waste. The U.S.'s decision may be influenced by strategic,
geopolitical, or energy security considerations rather than purely
climate goals. Balancing the benefits of reduced greenhouse gas
emissions with the risks associated with nuclear power is a
critical challenge.
Banned weapons and their impact on climate
The use of banned weapons, such as chemical or depleted uranium
weapons, has adverse effects on both human health and the
environment. These weapons can cause long-term environmental
damage, including contamination of soil and water, which can
indirectly affect climate stability. While the direct link to
climate change might be less apparent, the broader environmental
degradation associated with such weapons contributes to overall
ecological harm, including potential climate impacts. Addressing
the use of such weapons is important for both humanitarian and
environmental reasons.
In conclusion, the current global climate policy framework faces
significant challenges in effectively addressing climate change.
Despite the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement, many nations'
non-binding commitments and insufficient urgency hinder substantial
progress, revealing the limitations of the existing policy
approach.
