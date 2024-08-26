Caught On Camera: Drone Crashes Into 38-Storey Volga Sky, Tallest Building In Russia's Saratov (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A dramatic incident was caught on camera on Monday when a drone crashed into the 38-storey Volga Sky residential complex, the tallest building in Saratov, Russia. The drone collision resulted in serious injuries to at least two individuals and significant damage to several apartments within the skyscraper.

The incident occurred this morning at the Volga Sky complex, which stands at 128.6 meters tall, making it not only the tallest in Saratov but also the tallest in the Volga region.

The drone, which was reportedly intercepted by Russia's air defense systems, left debris scattered over the building and caused severe damage to the residential complex.

Regional Governor Roman Basurgin confirmed that the falling debris resulted from a drone strike allegedly linked to ongoing tensions with Ukraine. The attack has heightened security concerns in the region, particularly given Saratov's proximity to strategic military sites, including the Engels airbase, which has been targeted previously.

Several videos shared on social media platforms

show the extent of the damage, including a severely impacted side of the building and blown-out windows across multiple floors. Emergency services responded promptly, with one woman hospitalized in critical condition as doctors continue to fight for her recovery.

Here's a look at moment the drone crashed into Volga Sky and what followed:

