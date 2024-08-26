Egypt Expresses Deep Concern Over Escalation On Lebanese-Israeli Front

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence between Israel and Lebanon, calling for international and regional efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further instability in the region.

In a statement issued Sunday by the of Foreign Affairs, Egypt urged the establishment of a ceasefire and containment of the escalation . The statement came after Israel launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon, ahead of an attack by Hezbollah which launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early Sunday.

Egypt warned of the dangers of opening a new front of war in Lebanon, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.

It stressed the need to prevent the region from sliding into a state of comprehensive instability.

Egypt highlighted the dangerous and rapidly escalating developments in southern Lebanon as a stark reminder of its previous warnings about the risks of irresponsible escalation in the region, fueled by the Gaza crisis and Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Egypt reiterated its call for a complete ceasefire and an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity of preventing the region from further instability, conflict, and threats to international peace and security.