Iran Again Warns Of Response To Israeli Strike

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has reiterated its warning of a retaliatory attack on Israel for assassinating Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The warning was renewed by Foreign Abbas Araghchi in a telephone call with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on Sunday night.

IRNA quoted the minister as saying:“Iran's reaction to Israeli attack is definitive and will be measured and calculated.”

Following his conversation with the top Italian diplomat, Araghchi wrote on X:“We do not fear escalation, yet do not seek it - unlike Israel.”

While welcoming the congratulatory call from the Italian foreign minister, he said their lengthy discussion focused on issues facing the region.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed after their residence was struck in Tehran on July 31. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has blamed Israel for the strike.

