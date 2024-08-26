JLL To Manage El Batal Developments' Rock Gold Mall In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) El Batal Developments has appointed JLL, a global services firm, to provide property management services for its Rock Mall, the first and beauty mall in Cairo's Fifth Settlement. The move aims to enhance the shopping experience and boost returns for unit owners.

“This collaboration aligns with El Batal's broader strategy aimed at elevating the management standards of the company's commercial ventures,” said Emad Doss, CEO of El Batal Developments.“It is designed to enhance the visitor experience and boost returns for unit owners, ultimately increasing their investment value.”

Under the agreement, JLL will develop and manage several commercial malls established by El Batal Developments in various strategic locations, with Rock Gold Mall in the Fifth Settlement being the most prominent project. JLL will be responsible for managing the daily operations of Rock Gold Mall in addition to providing a range of integrated services that include managing security, cleaning, maintenance, and marketing service providers.

“For over 200 years, JLL has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties,” said Ayman Sami, Country Head, Egypt for JLL.

JLL's extensive experience in managing commercial malls is expected to significantly enhance the service quality of El Batal Developments' projects. This collaboration is anticipated to boost the appeal and investment value of El Batal's malls, positioning them as prime commercial and investment destinations.

Rock Gold Mall, a trailblazer in meeting the comprehensive needs of women, features luxury gold brands, beauty centres, clinics, haute couture stores, a variety of cafes and restaurants, and a children's area, offering a distinctive shopping experience. The mall also includes facilities such as a gym, banks, confectionery shops, accessory stores, flower shops, and outlets for perfumes and eyewear.

Set in the Golden Square, New Cairo, Rock Gold Mall is located on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The mall spans 11,000 square metres, with the building itself covering 40,000 square metres and an additional 3,000 square metres dedicated to services, seating areas, and landscaping.