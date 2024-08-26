Golf: Keegan Bradley Wins His Second BMW Championship Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Colorado, Aug 26 (IANS) American professional golfer Keegan Bradley maintained his composure during the final round to clinch victory in the BMW Championship at Castle Pines.

This is Bradley's seventh career PGA Tour victory and first since winning the 2023 Travelers Championship. This was his second BMW Championship title. He first won the title in 2018.

The 2025 United States Ryder Cup captain came into the final round with a one-shot lead from Australia's Adam Scott, who drew level after the opening hole.

When Bradley tapped in for bogey on the 72nd hole on Sunday, he was the last man standing with a winning score of 12-under, one better than Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott and Sam Burns.

With the win, Bradley moved from 50th to fourth in the FedExCup race. He also becomes just the third player to ever win a TOUR event after being named the Ryder Cup captain.

Elsewhere at Castle Pines, defending champion Viktor Hovland finished in a two-way share of 26th place. Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler never factored en route to a T33. Xander Schauffele placed T5, PGA Tour reports.

For reaching the BMW Championship, Bradley secured starts in all of the Signature Events in 2025, but this victory officially gets him into the Masters.