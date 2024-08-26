Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 26: Check New Price Of 8Gm, 10Gm Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 26th of August 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 26

22 carat - Rs 6,805/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,145/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,805(Today)

Rs 6,805(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,440(Today)

Rs 54,440(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 68,050(Today)

Rs 68,050(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,145(Today)

Rs 7,145(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 57,160(Today)

Rs 57,160(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,450(Today)

Rs 71,450(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 24, 2024 - Rs 6,805/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 24, 2024 - Rs 7,145/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 23, 2024 - Rs 6,770/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 23, 2024 - Rs 7,109/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 22, 2024 - Rs 6,790/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 22, 2024 - Rs 7,130/gm