PM Modi Shares Interaction Video With 'Lakhpati Didis', Highlights Empowerment Through Shgs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi engaged with the 'Lakhpati Didis' of Maharashtra's Jalgaon, praising their entrepreneurial spirit and the significant strides they have made towards independence and empowerment.

In a posted by PM Modi on X, the women, who are beneficiaries of various schemes aimed at women's welfare, were seen sharing their success stories with the Prime Minister.

The women, known as 'Lakhpati Didis' due to their ability to generate an annual household income of at least Rs 1 lakh, expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for the initiatives that have enabled them to support their families and inspire others in their communities.

"We are very proud to be Lakhpati Didis. PM Modi is doing great work for the welfare of women," one of the beneficiaries stated.

In a notable gesture, when the women welcomed PM Modi with an 'Arti,' the Prime Minister reciprocated by holding the Arti plate and performing their Arti instead.

During the interaction, PM Modi asked the women about the key differences between those who have become 'Lakhpati Didis' and those who have not yet reached that milestone.

The women credited the welfare schemes for their financial independence and ability to contribute to their households.

One woman from Assam shared her journey of becoming a 'Lakhpati Didi' over five years and how she has helped 207 other women achieve the same status. "I now earn Rs 8 lakh per annum," she proudly informed the Prime Minister, who acknowledged her as an inspiration for others in Assam. "Yes sir, I have become a hero from zero," she added.

Another woman from Nashik, Maharashtra, revealed that she and 10 other women run a business producing sanitary pads. However, she noted that the stigma surrounding menstruation has prevented others from joining their venture. Despite this, their work continues to challenge social taboos and contribute to women's health.

From Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, a woman shared how her family's pride has grown as she transitioned from a housewife to a successful entrepreneur. "My children proudly tell others that their mother has gone to Maharashtra to meet Modiji," she said.

Many 'Lakhpati Didis' described how they were once confined to their homes but are now running businesses and empowering other women. Some of them are involved in animal healthcare, while others assist farmers.

On Sunday, PM Modi released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore to benefit 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He also disbursed bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore to support 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs, furthering the government's commitment to women empowerment.

Since the inception of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, 1 crore women have been empowered to become 'Lakhpati Didis,' with the government's goal to elevate 3 crore women to this status.

These women not only achieve financial independence but also serve as role models in their communities by adopting sustainable livelihood practices in farming, non-farming, or service sectors.

SHG groups, under the Lakhpati initiative, foster collective action and mutual support, providing platforms for essential financial literacy, skill development, and livelihood assistance.

The initiative aims to transition SHG members from basic social and financial inclusion to becoming successful entrepreneurs, supported by coordinated efforts from government departments, private sector entities, and market players.