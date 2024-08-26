Hina Khan: I Really Miss Being In Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing for stage three breast cancer, shared a throwback picture and said that she really misses being in Kashmir.

Hina, who was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture from her days before she was diagnosed with cancer.

Reminiscing about her good old days, she wrote:“This place is so so close to my heart. As a Kashmiri, who's forever awestruck by its majestic beauty and serenity, I really miss being in Kashmir.”

Hina recently celebrated her mother's birthday. Her mother had an emotional hope-filled wish for her daughter.

Hina shared a video on Instagram, where her mother is seen making a wish for Hina's health before blowing the candle.

“My only wish is that Hina recovers completely by this time next time and then we will celebrate. that is my wish from my heart,” said her mother and then blew the candle on the cake.

The actress wrote as the caption:“Wishing you good health, happiness and a long long life..Ameen. Dua.”

Hina had announced the news about her diagnosis on June 28.

She shared the news on social media and shared a post, which read: "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

The actress at that time had asked for privacy.

“I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive.”

“With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina," the note ended.

Hina is best known for her role as Akshara in one of the longest-running family drama 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Alongside Hina, the show formerly starred Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda.

The 36-year-old actress has also participated in reality shows like 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has been a part of shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' in which she essayed the role of Komolika, and 'Naagin 5'.