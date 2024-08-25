Malaysia Hands Over Financial Contribution For Gaza Orphans Programme

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Since October 7, the war between Hamas and Israel is causing immeasurable suffering for the Palestinian civil population in the Gaza Strip. It is the fifth conflict between Hamas and Israel since 2008 and the deadliest so far, with 40,405 Palestinians killed, more than 10,000 missing and more than 93,458 injured, according to the in Gaza. Of 40,405 casualties, nearly 16,500 are Palestinian children, according to the Health Ministry of Gaza.



In the densely populated Strip, Palestinian children are exposed to Israeli bombardments, hunger, thirst and forceful replacement euphemistically called the evacuation order.

This escalation is probably the most dramatic military engagement since 1973, and despite criticism from around the world, Israel continues its agenda of genocide and ethnic cleansing.



Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Malaysian embassy in Amman and Taawon held an agreement signage and handing over ceremony of US$ 100,000 contribution to Taawon Cooperation in support of Gaza Orphans programme.





“This collaboration represents a significant step in providing essential support to Palestinian orphans who have been severely affected by the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” said the Ambassador of Malaysia to Jordan Mohamad Nasri Abdul Rahman, adding,“Under this initiative, Malaysia aims to provide the necessary care and resources they need to improve their quality of life, offering them hope and opportunities for a brighter future.”

The main objective of the cooperation between the embassy of Malaysia and Taawon“stems from Malaysia's strong and continued commitment to support the Palestinian people, which is a cornerstone of our policy.



Taawon's dedication and on-the-ground presence in Palestine make them an ideal partner to implement this initiative effectively,” the ambassador underlined, adding,“We share the vision of providing crucial support to the most vulnerable children in Gaza, making this collaboration a necessary step towards our objectives. Through this programme, Malaysia aims to support these children and to be their beacon of hope despite the existing challenges they face with the ongoing war.”

Malaysia has a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause and it showed solidarity with Palestinians and Arabs multiple times.



“Through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine [AAKRP], Malaysia has contributed to various humanitarian initiatives, including providing medical aid, food assistance, improved sanitation and water hygiene management, clean water supply and upgrading medical facilities for the Palestinians. Under AAKRP, donations have been channelled to various civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and international organisations such as the United Nations,” Abdul Rahman highlighted.



“With the current situation in Gaza, the government of Malaysia has pledged an additional US$1 million to the UNRWA. This brings Malaysia's total contribution to UNRWA to US$5.2 million since November 2023, in addition to Malaysia's five-year commitment of US$200,000 annually from 2021 to 2025,” the ambassador explained.

“Additionally, we have also established Palestine Affairs Unit [UHEP] under our embassy in Amman, which specifically monitors the political and economic relations between Malaysia and Palestine. We also established our accreditation to Palestine from Jordan as well as appointed our first honorary consul of Malaysia to Ramallah,” Abdul Rahman said.

Taawon (Welfare Association) is a non-profit organisation established in Geneva in 1983 by a group of Palestinian and Arab economists and intellectuals. Taawon has become a significant organisation operating in Palestine and the Diaspora camps in Lebanon, aiding more than 1 million Palestinians annually, with half of these beneficiaries being women. Taawon has invested nearly 920 million US $in relief and development programs since its establishment. Taawon has its operations in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Switzerland and the UK.

Regarding future collaboration with Taawon, the ambassador expressed a hope that it will be continuous and fruitful.

“We aim to expand our efforts, working together to support not only the orphaned children, but also other vulnerable groups within the Palestinian community. Ultimately, we hope that these joint efforts will contribute to a better future for Palestine and its people,” Abdul Rahman concluded.