Flights Diverted To Southern Airspace In Response To Israel-Iran Tensions - CARC

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Several flights bound for Jordan from western airspace were diverted south on Sunday morning to ensure safe entry into Jordanian airspace amid heightened regional tensions, according to Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC) Chief Commissioner Haitham Misto.

In a statement to Al Mamlaka TV, Misto stressed the effectiveness of the precautionary measures implemented by the CARC earlier this month, including diverting flights from western to southern airspace, which allowed to reach Jordanian airspace without refuelling in response to the suspension of air traffic in Israel.

Given the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, the commission has instructed all airlines landing at Jordanian airports to carry enough reserve fuel for an additional 45 minutes of flight time, he added.

Misto reassured the public that Jordanian airspace remains safe and has not been interrupted.



He added that the CARC is monitoring the regional situation and is ready to take further steps to ensure air travel safety.

Jordanian airspace continues to function normally for all incoming, outgoing and transit flights, Misto confirmed.