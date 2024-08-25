Rawabi Hypermarket Launches Back-To-School Promotion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rawabi Hypermarket has launched its 'Back to School' promotion, offering 'incredible discounts' on essential school supplies, a statement said. The event was inaugurated by Al Rawabi Group general manager Kannu Baker in the presence of purchase manager Ismail V P, administration manager Rayees E M, human resources manager Shanavas Raja Salim, assistant finance manager Navas K P and assistant marketing manager Sajith E P and guests.

From stationery and notebooks to backpacks and uniforms, the aims to help students return to their studies well-equipped. In addition to the offers, Rawabi Hypermarket has introduced a unique Spinning Wheel activity to engage customers and their children.

This initiative provides kids with an opportunity to showcase their talents by participating in activities highlighted on the Spinning Wheel until September 6. Children who complete the selected tasks will get special gifts.

Baker emphasised the importance of the Spinning Wheel initiative, stating that Rawabi Hypermarket is committed to supporting the development of the next generation and bringing joy to students as they prepare for the new school year. He also highlighted the value of providing customers with opportunities to engage in meaningful activities that go beyond the typical shopping experience.

