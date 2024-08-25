Apple Iphone 16 Camera: Better Photos, Capture Button All You Need To Know About New Model

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Apple's highly anticipated 16 lineup is expected to debut very soon in September, and new details have emerged about the device's cameras. The latest report from AppleInsider reveals significant upgrades to the camera systems, alongside a rumoured new capture button that could revolutionise mobile photography. Here's a closer look at what to expect from the upcoming iPhone lineup.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 and its larger sibling, the iPhone 16 Plus, will feature a dual-camera setup, much like their predecessors. However, the cameras will now be vertically stacked, as shown in several dummy models, departing from the previous diagonal layout, adding a fresh aesthetic to the devices.

The primary camera remains a 48MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, offering 1X and 2X optical zoom. This setup continues to deliver the sharp, detailed images that iPhone users have come to expect. The secondary ultra-wide camera, though, sees a notable improvement with a faster f/2.2 aperture, up from the f/2.4 in previous models. This enhancement allows more light to reach the sensor, significantly boosting low-light photography.

For the first time, non-Pro models are also expected to support macro photography, bringing the ability to capture stunning close-up shots to a broader audience.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to receive more substantial upgrades. While the primary 48MP camera remains unchanged, offering an f/1.78 aperture and 2X optical zoom, the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses are where the most exciting changes occur.

The 5X telephoto lens, previously exclusive to the Pro Max model, will now be available on both Pro models, replacing the 3X telephoto lens seen in the iPhone 15 Pro. This new lens maintains a 12MP resolution with an f/2.8 aperture, promising exceptional zoom capabilities without compromising image quality.

The ultra-wide lens undergoes a significant transformation, ballooning to 48MP and incorporating pixel-binning technology similar to the primary camera. Moreover, the upgraded ultra-wide camera is expected to support 48MP ProRaw photos.

Which Apple iPhone 16 model will have the best battery?

Photo Credit: MacRumors

New Image Formats and Enhanced Video Capabilities

In addition to the hardware upgrades, Apple is reportedly introducing a new image format with the iPhone 16 series. Known as JPEG-XL, this format will join the existing HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max options, providing users with even more choices for image storage and editing.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to support 3K video recording at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision, enhancing the already impressive video capabilities of the iPhone. This is a step up from the 1080P at 120FPS or 240FPS, and 4K at 60FPS available on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

The Capture Button

One of the most intriguing features expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series is the new capacitive Capture Button. Positioned on the lower-right corner of the device, this button is designed to enhance the photography experience, especially when holding the phone in landscape mode.

The Capture Button is capacitive, meaning it requires a finger touch to activate, preventing accidental triggers when the phone is in a pocket. It is expected to work exclusively with camera apps, including third-party ones, allowing users to dictate which app the button opens.

The button also features a force-sensitive half-press, enabling actions like locking focus and exposure before taking a photo. Additionally, it can function as a trackpad, with customisable actions like zooming, adjusting exposure, or cycling through filters, depending on the app in use.

That's everything we know so far about the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro cameras. We're expected to learn more details as we get closer to the potential launch date of September 10. Apple typically unveils its new iPhone models in September; the exact date often remains uncertain, but the month's end is when the lineup traditionally goes on sale.

This year, the iPhone 16 is rumoured to feature a new power-efficient display, better zoom lenses, an action button, and several new AI-powered features.

