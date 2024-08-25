Iran's SATBA announces availability of 40,000 MW of wind power plant projects for investors

(MENAFN) Iran's and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has announced the availability of 40,000 megawatts (MW) of wind power plant projects for potential investors. This significant capacity, identified by SATBA, represents a major opportunity for investment in the country's renewable energy sector. Mostafa Rabiei, an official with SATBA, highlighted that the organization has pinpointed the potential for producing this amount of wind energy within Iran, inviting investors to participate in these projects.



Rabiei explained that between 2007 and 2011, SATBA, in partnership with the Iran Meteorological Organization, conducted extensive research to identify windy regions across the country. During this period, approximately 120 wind measuring towers were installed at heights of 30 and 40 meters to collect data. After two years of gathering preliminary information, SATBA determined that Iran could potentially generate around 40,000 megawatts of electricity from wind energy, given the appropriate investment in this sector.



According to data from the Energy Ministry, renewable energy currently accounts for nearly seven percent of Iran's total electricity generation capacity. Within this renewable portfolio, solar power plants contribute 44 percent, wind farms make up 40 percent, and small-scale hydropower plants generate 13 percent. In a recent update, SATBA reported that the total capacity of Iran's renewable power plants had reached 1,199.71 MW, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand the country’s renewable energy infrastructure.



In recent years, the Iranian government has taken significant steps to accelerate the development of renewable energy. These initiatives include diversifying financing models for renewable projects, raising the ceiling for guaranteed electricity purchases, enabling the trade of renewable electricity on the green board of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and facilitating the export of renewable energy. The Energy Ministry has also set a target to add 10,000 MW to the country's renewable power capacity by August 2025, which would represent a 13-fold increase from the 800 MW capacity recorded when the current administration began in August 2021. In support of this goal, memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed in January 2022 between the Energy Ministry and private contractors to collaborate on the construction of new renewable power plants across Iran.

