EPL 2024-25: Madueke Hat-Trick, Palmer's Assist Brilliance Fires Chelsea To Thumping 6-2 Win Over Wolves

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chelsea delivered a masterclass in the second half to secure a commanding 6-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their clash on Sunday. Led by a hat-trick by Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer's brilliance, Enzo Maresca's side showcased their attacking prowess, turning a tightly contested first half into a dominant performance that left Wolves reeling.

The match began with a fast start from Chelsea, as they took the lead early. A cleverly executed short corner saw Cole Palmer whip in a cross that found Nicolas Jackson unmarked at the back post. Jackson made no mistake, heading the ball into the net to give the Blues a 1-0 advantage.

Wolves, however, were quick to respond. Yerson Mosquera came close to equalizing when he met a corner with a powerful header from the middle of the box, but his effort clipped the outside of the post, narrowly missing the target.

The visitors continued to press, and their persistence paid off. Matheus Cunha had the ball in the back of the net, but his effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up involving Strand Larsen. This disallowed goal served as a warning sign for Chelsea, as Wolves looked increasingly dangerous.

Wolves finally got their reward when Rayan Aït-Nouri capitalized on a slip from Moises Caicedo in midfield. Aït-Nouri found Cunha unmarked in the box, and the Brazilian delivered a sublime curling effort past Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez to level the score at 1-1.

Cunha remained a thorn in Chelsea's side, nearly doubling his tally after some excellent work from Mario Lemina. Lemina played in Matt Doherty, whose cross found Cunha, but the Brazilian's shot was deflected onto the bar by Levi Colwill, keeping the score level.

Just as frustration began to creep in for Chelsea, Cole Palmer produced a moment of brilliance. The young midfielder lobbed Wolves goalkeeper José Sá with a one-touch finish, putting Chelsea ahead 2-1 just before the break. However, Wolves refused to go down without a fight. In the dying seconds of the first half, Strand Larsen, making his debut for Wolves, capitalized on a set piece that caught Chelsea's defense off guard. Larsen's close-range finish ensured that the teams went into halftime level at 2-2.

The second half saw Chelsea come out with renewed vigor, and it took just four minutes for them to regain the lead. Noni Madueke, who had been booed by the Wolves fans for a controversial social media post, silenced his critics by netting his first goal of the game, assisted by Palmer.

Madueke wasn't done yet. In a sensational 17-minute period, he scored twice more to complete a stunning hat-trick, with all three goals set up by the in-form Palmer. The Wolves defense had no answer to Madueke's pace and finishing ability as Chelsea surged ahead 5-2.

Chelsea's dominance was capped off by João Félix, making his second debut for the club. The Portuguese forward, assisted by former Wolves player Pedro Neto, powered home a finish from inside the box to make it 6-2, putting the game well beyond Wolves' reach.

Despite a valiant effort in the first half, Wolves were overwhelmed by Chelsea's relentless second-half display. The victory was a statement of intent from Maresca's side, who look poised to challenge at the top of the Premier League table this season.