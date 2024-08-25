Kerala: Special Team To Probe Atrocities Faced By Women In Malayalam Cinema

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Kerala on Sunday formed a Special team to investigate atrocities faced by women in Malayalam cinema amid slugfest after findings of harassment and abuse of women professionals by the Justice K Hema Committee.

The Hema Committee report has revealed instances of harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action.

| Hema Committee report reveals sexual exploitation in Malayalam industry

According to India Today, the SIT will be headed by Inspector General Sparjan Kumar. A probe team will also comprise other senior women police officers.

On Saturday, the opposition demanded that the allegations be probe by the woman IPS officer.

| 'All this is just talk': Tanushree Dutta on Hema Committee report on women Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman

On Sunday, renowned filmmaker Ranjith resigned as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman following sexual assault allegations, according to the Kerala Cultural Minister's Office.

Kerala Cultural and Youth Affairs Minister Saji Cherian took to social media on Saturday and wrote a post mentioning that action is "assured" if allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a woman actor by director and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Ranjith are proven.

Ranjith, an eminent filmmaker, was under fire after a Bengali female actor accused him of misbehaviour years ago, but the issue came to the limelight in the wake of the Hema Committee report becoming public .





| Ranjith resigns as Kerala Chalachitra Academy chief after Sreelekha's allegation Actor Siddique quit A.M.M.A post

Actor Siddique resigned as the general secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.) amid voices from within his fraternity seeking his resignation.

Siddique, a senior actor said he has sent his resignation letter to President of A.M.M.A and top star, Mohanlal.

"Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," PTI quoted Siddique as saying.

A female actor had on Saturday alleged that Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion.

On Saturday, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the "inaction" of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government over the Hema Committee report.