Boxing Girls Of Gaza Find Strength Amid Brutal War

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In the heart of the Gaza Strip, where challenges are a daily reality, a group of young women has found an unexpected source of strength: boxing. Under the guidance of their coach Osama, a dedicated trainer and boxer from Gaza, these young women are not just battling the hardships of living in a war zone, they are redefining resilience.



Osama's journey as a coach started in 2015, focusing initially on training boys. However, his travels to Lebanon, Egypt, and Syria sparked a new vision in him. Inspired by what he witnessed abroad, Osama returned to Gaza with a mission: to empower the girls of his community through the discipline of boxing. This mission began in 2016 when he founded“Gaza Boxing Women.”

Starting with a modest garage converted into a makeshift gym, Osama welcomed girls of all ages. As word spread and more girls joined, the club eventually moved to a larger space near the Azhar University of Gaza. This new venue, Al-Mashtal Club, became a sanctuary where young women could not only learn the art of boxing, but also find strength in one another.



However, the devastation of recent events has taken a toll. Since October 7, the relentless bombings and the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, have inflected chaos, including the destruction of Al-Mashtal Club by Israeli airstrikes. The loss has been profound for the community.“The current situation brought heaviness to us, but the girls kept their resistance and their motivation for boxing,” Osama told The Jordan Times, now displaced in Khan Younis.



Osama and his fighters have adapted, and continued to train in a smaller, less equipped space.“We have no equipment left, I only use my hands and sometimes I use a pillow to reduce the pressure on my hands. We only have our determination, and the will to keep going,” he said. Boxing, for these young women, is more than just a sport: it is a means of releasing negative energy and filling their lives with positivity and hope.



“When I see the girls' smiles, their commitment to training, and their high spirit, I know we are doing something meaningful, and this is what motivates me to continue every day,” Osama added.“The girls are growing stronger, and their families are noticing the change.”

Osama explained that he provides training sessions three times a week, in the evening, sometimes along the beach, a brief escape from the harsh realities of life in Gaza. The girls' stories are a testament to the transformative power of boxing.



Bailasan, a young girl displaced from northern Gaza to the south, shared to The Jordan Times,“I chose boxing because it builds a girl's character. It makes her capable of defending herself instead of relying on someone else.”



For her, boxing is not just about physical strength but also about empowerment and self-confidence.“At first, I did not tell anyone I was boxing, but when I saw how it changed me, I told my family and friends.” She recalls the days of championships and matches, where they met people from different countries. Her ambition is to travel and join the Olympic Games, sharing her message with the world.



Zaina, who started boxing at the age of nine, echoed this sentiment.“My mother encouraged me to join so I could defend myself if I was bullied. Boxing has helped me release negative energy and replace it with positive energy.” Zaina's proudest memory is winning a championship, a moment that filled her family with pride and gave her the confidence to dream of competing on the world stage, joining other women in their practice.



For Malak, another young boxer, the camaraderie and positive atmosphere during training are the highlights.“I feel strong, now. I know how to defend myself, and I have broken free from fear.” Salwa, who joined Osama's club to escape the chaos of war, finds solace in the sport, supported by her family.“It helps me to get out of the war chaos, the bombs and the tents we live in. Training near the beach is my favourite memory. It allowed us to forget about the war and just be ourselves.”

Despite the challenges, these girls have big dreams. They aspire to travel abroad, compete in international tournaments, and share their message of strength to the world. Osama shared his vision with The Jordan Times,“After the war ends, I want to take the girls outside Gaza, to show them the world, connect with others, and to reach global competitions.”

For now, the future remains uncertain. Living in Khan Younis, where evacuations are a constant threat, Osama and his fighters train with the determination to keep going, no matter what. In a place where hope is often in short supply, the boxing girls of Gaza stand as a powerful symbol of strength.

