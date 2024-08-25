Dhanbad-Bound Kisan Express Splits Into Two Near Seohara In UP's Bijnor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A major train accident was averted on Sunday when, in a shocking incident, over 10 coaches of Dhanbad-bound Kisan Express were left behind as acouplingof the train broke down, splitting the train into two near Seohara railway station in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, early today.

The incident occurred around 3.45 am, caused panic among the onboard, particularly several candidates for the UP constable recruitment exam . The incident caused a ruckus over the delay of those seated in the detached coaches.

According to reports, when the Kisan Express passed through the Chakrajmal railway station at around 3:45 am, the coupling connecting coach numbers S4 and S3 broke, leaving 13 coaches behind on the tracks, including the guard's compartment, while eight coaches remained attached to the engine.

As the speed of the disconnected coaches slowed, the guard of Kisan Express quickly informed the train driver and the police. Both railway officials and police personnel arrived at the scene quickly. Arrangements were made to send the UP police constable recruitment exam candidates to Bareilly.

Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchal reported that the Kisan Express (13308) was travelling from Firozpur to Dhanbad and the incident occurred in the Seohara police station area.

According to railway officials, this accident happened due to a technical fault. A rescue engine was dispatched to bring the 13 coaches stranded at Raipur to Seohara railway station , Hindustan Times reported.

The incident caused a disruption of services on the railway route for several hours.

As a result, the Jananayak Express train was halted at Habibwala, and the Punjab Mail train was stopped at Dhampur for nearly two hours, leaving passengers anxious and uncertain about their travel plans.

After shunting and reconnecting both sections of the train at Seohara station, the train departed for Moradabad at 7:38 p.m.



















