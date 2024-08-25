Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Gaza Developments
Date
8/25/2024 3:02:43 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi developments in the Gaza Strip.
This came in a phone conversation held on Sunday, during which the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, stressing the importance of continuing with bilateral coordination and consultations to follow up on ties between the two countries.
