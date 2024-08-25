Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Qatari Ambassador's Credentials

Baku: Deputy of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Azerbaijan HE Yalchin Rafiyev has received a copy of the credentials of HE Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Azerbaijan.

