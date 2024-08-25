Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Makes Series Of Contacts To Stop Escalation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati confirmed that he is conducting a series of contacts with Lebanon's friends to stop the escalation.

He called for stopping the Israeli aggression first, and implementing 1701. He also stressed Lebanon's position in support of international efforts that could lead to a ceasefire in Gaza.

This came during a ministerial meeting held on Sunday, to follow up on the latest field developments in southern Lebanon.

The meeting also addressed topics like the situation in the south and emergency services in the health, food and sectors, in addition to the results of contacts with relevant international organizations and civil society organizations that are partners in implementing the emergency plan.

Today, Lebanon witnessed a series of Israeli raids described as the most violent, that resulted in the death of at least three people and the injury of several others.

