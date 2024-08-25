Kahramaa Implements Best Practices To Conserve Electricity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) is implementing best practices to conserve electricity to save the environment and for a sustainable future and a better life in Qatar.

Head of the Rationalization Section in the Rationalization and Energy Efficiency Department at Kahramaa, Eng. Nasser Al Khuzaei said air-conditioners consume 70 percent of total electricity of household during summers.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said Kahramaa has launched several initiatives to reduce power consumption in homes including awareness campaigns, issuance of guidelines for increasing the efficiency and best practices.

“The National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency means optimal use of energy by implementing best practices to reduce the waste in a smart way,” said Al Khuzaei.

To a question about the energy efficient air-conditioners, he said a mandatory stars system like 7 stars, 9 stars was introduced to encourage people to use green air-conditioners to cut the energy consumption and reduce their bills.

Speaking about the role of routine maintenance of air-conditioners in reducing the power consumption, Al Khuzaei said:“Proper maintenance and at least filter change makes air-conditioners from 15 to 18 percent more energy-efficient.” He said this minor thing can make a big change in power consumption and bills.

“Green buildings which are equipped with modern insulation systems save electricity significantly. Building such facilities is expensive relatively but in the long term within five years they will give the return in term of consuming less power and sustainability,” said Al Khuzaei.

Kahramaa is implementing a national initiative to reduce electricity and water consumption in the residential sector by five percent.

This initiative aims to achieve environmental sustainability in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the UN global Sustainable Development Goals.

It also strives to raise community awareness and ensure efficient electricity and water consumption in Qatar.