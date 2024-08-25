Kyren Wilson Wins World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Xi'an: World No. 3 Kyren Wilson came from 7-8 down to overturn Judd 10-8 on Sunday, winning his seventh World Snooker ranking title at the Xi'an Grand Prix.

Before the night session, Wilson took a 5-4 lead against Trump.

Trump and Wilson traded wins in the tenth and eleventh frames, before Trump won two frames consecutively to go 7-6 up before the last intermission, but Wilson's 76 in the 14th frame left them level.

Trump took an 8-7 lead after notching his second century of the tournament. However, Wilson showed his outstanding offensive skills to win the next three frames and claim the title.