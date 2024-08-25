Kyren Wilson Wins World Snooker Xi'an Grand Prix
Date
8/25/2024 2:00:14 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Xi'an: World No. 3 Kyren Wilson came from 7-8 down to overturn Judd trump 10-8 on Sunday, winning his seventh World Snooker ranking title at the Xi'an Grand Prix.
Before the night session, Wilson took a 5-4 lead against Trump.
Trump and Wilson traded wins in the tenth and eleventh frames, before Trump won two frames consecutively to go 7-6 up before the last intermission, but Wilson's 76 in the 14th frame left them level.
Trump took an 8-7 lead after notching his second century of the tournament. However, Wilson showed his outstanding offensive skills to win the next three frames and claim the title.
MENAFN25082024000063011010ID1108598467
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.