[Pangyo Interview] Mokibo Launches 'Freeangle Stand Cover,' Maximizing The Usability Of Tablet Pcs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO Jeff Eunhyung Cho of Mokibo

FreeAngle Slim and FreeAngle Flex

Mokibo's FreeAngle product lineup

Mokibo launches FreeAngle Stand Cover to enable users to adjust their tablet PC's viewing angle freely.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), August 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mokibo (CEO Jeff Eunhyung Cho), a leader in the input device sector, is stirring the by launching an innovative new product, 'Free-Angle Stand Cover,' for tablet PC users. Mokibo has been recognized for its 'Fusion Keyboard,' which combines a with a touchpad, and this new product launch enhances its competitiveness in the tablet PC accessories market.The 'FreeAngle Stand Cover' allows users to adjust the angle of their tablet PC freely, overcoming the limitations of fixed viewing angles and inconvenient drawing angle transitions offered by traditional stand covers. Notably, the newly introduced magnetic structure allows users to freely adjust between 55 and 75 degrees, enabling an optimal viewing experience in various working environments.CEO Jeff Eunhyung Cho of Mokibo stated,“Traditional stand covers often caused discomfort to users due to limited viewing and drawing angles. The Free-Angle Stand Cover is designed to eliminate these inconveniences and allow for more efficient use of tablet PCs.” He also mentioned,“This product enables an easy transition from viewing to drawing angles without the need to rotate the tablet 180 degrees, greatly enhancing user convenience.”The Free-Angle Stand Cover is highly regarded as the optimal choice for creative professionals, educators, presentation experts, and general tablet users. Due to its angle adjustment flexibility, it is expected to maximize work efficiency for designers, artists, and photo editors who primarily use tablets.Mokibo has launched the Fusion Keyboard and Free-Angle Stand Cover in the Korean market and is actively pursuing expansion into global markets, including North America, Europe, and Japan.“We target users of iPads worldwide and are preparing for expansion into the European market,” said CEO Eunhyung Jo. Mokibo is accessing the global market through online platforms, particularly in preparing to enter Amazon in the USA.Mokibo's Fusion Keyboard and Free-Angle Stand Cover, designed to maximize user convenience, are gaining attention in the global market for their innovative ideas and technological prowess. There is anticipation for the achievements Mokibo will make on the international stage.Meanwhile, Mokibo is achieving growth as a startup in Pangyo Techno Valley . CEO Eunhyung Jo said,“This place allows for networking with outstanding talents, which greatly aids in turning innovative ideas into reality.” He added,“We have received much assistance through collaboration with nearby startups and in patent and technology development.”

Kim Seung Yeon

Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

+82 31-776-4834

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.