Liberty Pain Care Announces Introduction Of Peripheral Nerve Stimulator Implantation For Advanced Pain Management

Liberty Pain Care is excited to announce the launch of Peripheral Nerve Stimulator (PNS) implantation as part of its comprehensive pain management services. This new offering underscores the clinic's commitment to providing cutting-edge treatments designed to address complex pain conditions with precision and efficacy.



Peripheral Nerve Stimulators are advanced devices used to manage chronic pain by sending electrical impulses to specific nerves, thereby interrupting pain signals before they reach the brain. This minimally invasive procedure offers significant relief to patients suffering from conditions such as neuropathic pain, post-surgical pain, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).



Dr. Shruti Shah, Medical Director at Liberty Pain Care, emphasized the importance of this new treatment: "The introduction of Peripheral Nerve Stimulator implantation at Liberty Pain Care is a major step forward in our mission to offer the most effective, personalized pain management solutions. PNS provides our patients with a highly targeted treatment option that can greatly reduce pain and improve their quality of life."



By incorporating Peripheral Nerve Stimulator implantation into its service offerings, Liberty Pain Care continues to lead in the field of pain management, providing patients with innovative solutions that go beyond traditional methods. This new service reflects the clinic's ongoing dedication to adopting advanced technologies and treatments that offer the best outcomes for patients.



Liberty Pain Care specializes in a wide range of pain management treatments, ensuring each patient receives care tailored to their unique needs. The addition of Peripheral Nerve Stimulator implantation further enhances the clinic's ability to deliver highly effective pain relief options, backed by the latest medical advancements.



For more information about Liberty Pain Care and the new Peripheral Nerve Stimulator implantation service, please visit



About Liberty Pain Care:



Liberty Pain Care is a New Jersey-based pain management clinic dedicated to helping patients achieve relief from chronic pain through innovative, personalized treatment plans. Led by Dr. Shruti Shah, the clinic offers a range of services designed to address various pain conditions, with a focus on improving the quality of life for every patient.

