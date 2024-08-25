(MENAFN) Moscow has voiced skepticism regarding Washington's claims of restrictions on the use of United States-supplied long-range weapons by Ukraine for strikes deep into Russian territory. Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, has expressed doubts about the reliability of the Pentagon's assurances that Ukraine is prohibited from utilizing these weapons for within Russia.



Despite recent statements from the Pentagon affirming that Ukraine remains barred from using American ATACMS missiles—capable of reaching up to 300 kilometers (186 miles)—for deep strikes, Antonov has criticized these claims as disingenuous. According to Antonov, the United States appears to be preparing to eventually lift these restrictions, creating a precarious situation where the true extent of the United State's stance remains unclear.



The skepticism from Moscow is heightened by Ukraine’s continued push for greater military support from its Western allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reiterated calls for permission to conduct long-range strikes against Russian territory, amid ongoing conflict in Russia’s Kursk Region.



Antonov noted that, based on the United State’s previous military support to Ukraine, including training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets, it is highly likely that Ukrainian forces will eventually engage Russian targets with American-made long-range weaponry. The Russian ambassador emphasized the unpredictability of United States actions, suggesting that changes in policy could occur without warning.



In response, Antonov urged Russia to bolster its military-industrial capacity and maintain a strong defense posture. He highlighted the need for Russia to rely on its own military resources to safeguard the country, given the uncertain nature of United States involvement and support in the conflict.

