Media reports NATO planning on deploying new weaponized brigade adjacent to Russia

(MENAFN) is set to deploy a new armored brigade in Finland, a move intended to bolster deterrence against Russia, according to a report by the Finnish newspaper *Iltalehti* on Thursday. The deployment, planned for Mikkeli—a town in southeastern Finland approximately 87 miles (140 kilometers) from the Russian border—will involve between 4,000 and 5,000 troops.



Sources within NATO and the Finnish have confirmed that the brigade will include personnel from neighboring Sweden and Norway. This decision reflects Finland's strategy to enhance its defensive posture amid heightened tensions with Russia.



The establishment of a NATO military headquarters in Mikkeli is expected to be officially announced in the near future. This deployment marks a significant shift for Finland, which joined NATO in April 2023, abandoning its long-standing policy of military neutrality due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



In response to Finland’s NATO membership, Russia has pledged to reassess its defense strategies in the north-western region of the country. Despite this, Russian officials have indicated that they do not view Finland’s NATO participation as an existential threat.



The upcoming stationing of NATO troops in Finland highlights the alliance's commitment to strengthening its defensive measures in the region, particularly in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

