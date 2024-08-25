SVP sharply criticizes Swiss gov over undermining neutrality

(MENAFN) The Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the largest faction in Switzerland’s Assembly, has sharply criticized the Swiss for its recent decision to engage with European Union military initiatives. The SVP argues that Switzerland's participation in the European Union’s Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) military framework undermines the nation's longstanding tradition of neutrality.



In a statement released on Wednesday, the SVP expressed strong opposition to Switzerland’s involvement in PESCO, a military cooperation agreement designed to enhance defense capabilities across the European Union. The party contends that by joining this framework, the Swiss Federal Council is effectively abandoning the country’s neutrality and sovereignty. The SVP claims that this move jeopardizes the security of the Swiss population through what it describes as gross negligence.



The SVP has also criticized Defense Minister Viola Amherd and the Swiss cabinet for employing what it calls a “salami tactic” in their approach to closer ties with the European Union and NATO. This tactic, according to the SVP, reflects a gradual and insidious shift away from traditional Swiss neutrality.



Switzerland has upheld a policy of military neutrality since 1815, as enshrined in its constitution. This policy prohibits the shipment of weapons to conflict zones from or through Swiss territory and the provision of mercenary services to nations engaged in armed conflicts. A poll conducted by the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zurich in March revealed that approximately 91 percent of Swiss citizens support maintaining the country’s neutrality.



Despite the Swiss government’s attempts to portray its military cooperation with the European Union as a technical matter, the SVP argues that participation in PESCO initiatives will inevitably align Switzerland’s foreign and security policies with those of the European Union. This, the party believes, contradicts the country’s commitment to neutrality.



The SVP’s criticism highlights a growing debate within Switzerland about the potential implications of deeper military cooperation with the European Union, suggesting that such steps could fundamentally alter the country’s traditional stance on international conflicts and alliances.

