Hezbollah launches major air offensive involving large number of drones aimed at deep Israeli targets

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has launched a major air offensive involving a large number of drones aimed at deep Israeli targets. This operation, according to the Lebanese group, is a direct response to the death of their commander, Fouad Shukr. Hezbollah plans to reveal the specific Israeli military targets hit by the attack at a later date. They describe this strike as an "initial response" to honor Shukr’s martyrdom.



The Hezbollah-led operation reportedly involved the deployment of a significant number of drones targeting strategic Israeli military positions. In addition to the drone assault, the group claimed responsibility for launching a considerable number of rockets at various enemy positions, including barracks and Iron Dome missile defense systems in northern occupied Palestine. Hezbollah has indicated that the operation is ongoing and that a comprehensive update on its progress and objectives will be issued in due course.



In response to these attacks, Israeli defense systems have intercepted missiles and drones over border villages in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military has reported that the scale of the assault was substantial, with a total of 320 missiles and drones launched from Lebanon within approximately 90 minutes.



Following an in-depth assessment of the situation on Sunday morning, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) decided to implement changes to its defensive strategy. The Israeli Home Front Command has imposed partial restrictions in several areas, including the northern and southern Golan Heights, the Galilee, the Jordan Valley, Carmel, and the Tel Aviv region. These measures are designed to enhance security and address the heightened threat level posed by the ongoing conflict.



Furthermore, the IDF has coordinated with U.S. military forces, with a U.S. military commander arriving in Jordan on Sunday to support the situation. Israeli Channel 12 has reported that all coastal areas in Haifa have been closed to the public as a precautionary measure.



An IDF spokesperson stressed the importance of following the Home Front Command's instructions and warnings. They assured that the public would receive timely notifications and updates as the situation evolves.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598084