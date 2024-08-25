XP Music Futures Launches ASHOO: The First of its Kind Docuseries Exploring the Saudi Music Scene

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) XP Futures, in collaboration with Badiya Studio, is proud to announce the launch of ASHOO, a groundbreaking docuseries that delves deep into Saudi Arabia’s vibrant music scene. Directed by Chndy and Abu Hamdan, the series unveils the raw sounds and untold stories of the Kingdom’s streets, offering viewers an authentic and unfiltered look at the cultural landscape of Saudi music.



ASHOO aims to spotlight the hidden talents and core elements that have long been integral to Saudi Arabia’s music scene but have seldom been showcased. The six-episode series features intimate interviews with key music figures who have played a significant role in shaping the country’s musical identity yet have often remained out of the spotlight.



As Saudi National Day approaches, ASHOO will serve as a celebration of the nation’s rich cultural heritage. The series will explore traditional Saudi music, bringing to life the sounds, stories, and rhythms that define the Kingdom’s musical landscape.



Series Directors Chndy and Abu Hamdan said, "In this project, we believe these stories are important and often overlooked. Our aim was to capture them as authentically and honestly as possible by allowing the people to tell their own stories in their own words. Through this approach, we have been able to showcase the raw emotions, passion, history, and love that these individuals have for their craft and interests.



“It was essential to us to preserve the integrity of their narratives, providing a window into their worlds that is both genuine and powerful”, Chndy and Abu Hamdan added.

The first episode was released on the 10th of August, via Music Future Youtube channel, with new episodes following weekly, culminating in the final episode on Saudi National Day on September 23, 2024.



Series Highlights

● EP. 1: JALSAT TARAB

An introduction to the world of traditional drums and harmonic melodies, where a group of dedicated musicians showcase their craft, honed over years of improvisation and passion.



● EP. 2: KHABITI

A journey into Saudi folk music and culture, where ancient traditions are lovingly preserved, highlighting how artistic heritage remains a vital part of the national identity.



● EP. 3: TARNEEM THE FIXER

The story of a pioneering woman breaking barriers in the business of organizing traditional live music events, challenging stereotypes and showcasing the significant roles women play in this industry.



● EP. 4: AL-HILLA

A look into a vibrant neighborhood in the south of Riyadh, known for its bustling music shops. This episode explores the area’s rich cultural significance as a hub for iconic musicians and their instruments.



● EP. 5: SWILM WAL OUD

An exploration of the beloved Oud, the stringed instrument central to Saudi music, delving into its intricate craftsmanship and enduring cultural significance.



● EP. 6: AL-SHA3ER

A modern poet blends ancient Arabic poetry with contemporary formats, preserving traditional art while making it relevant for today’s audience.



ASHOO comes as part of XP for the Future of Music commitment to spread awareness about the Saudi music heritage, and to introduce its history, journey, and diversity that extends across the entire Kingdom, highlighting the diversity of creativity in across the different regions and cultures in Saudi Arabia, as well as to shed light on the pioneers of the Saudi traditional music scene, and to document their roles, experiences and dedicated efforts to build the Saudi music scene.



MENAFN25082024006841014746ID1108598033