15,000 Gazan Children Suffer Acute Malnutrition : WHO
Date
8/25/2024 2:01:32 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) World health Organization (WHO) said that approximately 15,000 children in the Gaza Strip were diagnosed with acute malnutrition, following the screening of around 240,000 children between six months and five years of age in the strip since the beginning of this year.
In a report, the organization stated that among these, 3,288 children were diagnosed with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). It added, "WHO is supporting the malnutrition treatment center at Kamal Adwan, which is one of four such facilities operational in Gaza."
