Iran discusses with Russia growth of relations in car industry

(MENAFN) At the MIMS Automobility Moscow 2024 event, a significant meeting took place between Iranian and Russian manufacturers, focusing on enhancing collaboration in the spare parts and automotive manufacturing sectors. The discussions were led by Farshad Moghimi, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade and CEO of the Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization of Iran, along with officials from AvtoVAZ, a major Russian automobile manufacturing company. The meeting aimed to explore opportunities for increasing exchanges, including how Iranian spare parts manufacturers could address the needs of the Russian market and potential car exports between the two nations.



The MIMS Automobility Moscow 2024, which commenced on August 19, 2024, saw Iranian automotive industry representatives showcasing their latest products for the third consecutive year. Ebrahim Doustzadeh, a board member of the Iranian Specialized Manufacturers of Auto Parts Association (ISMAPA), highlighted a notable increase in the export of Iranian auto parts to Russia. According to official statistics from the Iran Trade Promotion Organization, exports surged from USD13 million in 2022 to over USD66 million in 2023, demonstrating significant growth. Additionally, between March 21 and June 20, the export of Iranian auto parts to Russia saw a 100 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



Former Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Abbas Aliabadi, also addressed automotive production projections at the 19th International Auto Parts Exhibition 2024, known as "IAPEX." He announced that Iran is expected to produce more than 1.5 million cars by the end of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, 2025. Aliabadi emphasized Iran's potential for industrialization, asserting that the country has a high capacity for becoming a major industrial player.



Overall, these developments reflect a growing emphasis on strengthening international partnerships in the automotive sector and advancing Iran's industrial capabilities.

