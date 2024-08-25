Iran’s ministry of industry to focus on enhancing national output

(MENAFN) Iran’s new Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, has outlined his priorities for the role, focusing on achieving a significant production leap within the framework of the Seventh National Development Plan. On his first day in office, Atabak convened a meeting with his deputies to discuss his strategic approach, emphasizing both economic and planning perspectives to drive forward production goals. He reiterated that the Seventh National Development Plan will serve as the guiding framework for his initiatives.



Atabak highlighted the importance of national unity under President Pezeshkian’s administration, expressing a hope that this sense of unity would extend to all government entities, including the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade. He acknowledged the presence of differing opinions but stressed the potential for cooperation once conditions improve within the ministry and the country. His aim is to foster a collaborative environment where all stakeholders can work together towards common goals.



During the meeting, Abbas Aliabadi, the former Industry Minister, recognized the achievements made in various fields as a result of the dedicated efforts of ministry employees, provincial offices, companies, and subsidiary organizations. He extended his gratitude to all those involved for their contributions, highlighting the collective effort in reaching these successes.



Mohammad Atabak was officially appointed as the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade for the 14th government on the evening of August 21, following a vote of confidence from the Iranian parliament. His appointment marks the beginning of a new phase in the ministry's efforts to enhance Iran’s industrial and trade sectors under the current administration’s developmental framework.

MENAFN25082024000045015839ID1108597704