Kabir Khan On Working With Salman: Lucky People Liked The Stories, Characters We Created

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Kabir Khan has talked about the reason behind the films he made with superstar Salman Khan was loved so much.

“I guess we have been lucky that people have liked the stories and characters that we have created,” Kabir told IANS.

The filmmaker and the superstar have worked in films such as“Ek Tha Tiger” in 2012 and the 2015 film“Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, which is the seventh highest-grossing Indian and fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

“Of course, I am not taking away the fact that Salman is a megastar and has a huge following amongst audiences,” he added.

The filmmaker, who shared the best director award for“Chandu Champion” with Nithilan Swaminathan at the 2024 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently, calls him fortunate to tell these stories.

I think I was fortunate that I made those films at a time where the stories we worked on clicked with the audiences and they enjoyed it and gave the kind of success we got with our films.”

There was speculation about the sequel to“Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, however, Kabir said that every blockbuster does not need a sequel.

Asked if he feels that every blockbuster needs a sequel, Kabir told IANS:“Not at all. I am the first person to say that every blockbuster does not need a sequel. That is why I have not made sequels in my life.”

“Everytime I have had a successful film, people have said 'sequel bana lo'. They told me after 'New York', 'Tiger', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', but I have never made it. So, I am the first one to say that just because a film is successful, a sequel shouldn't be made.”

“A sequel should only be made if you truly find a story worthy of taking that story forward.”

“All I have said is, Yes, maybe.. Sometimes a good script comes up that is worthy of becoming a 'Bajrangi' sequel. Then I would love to do it. But not only because it is one of the most successful films in the industry; therefore, it needs a sequel. No,” he shared.