Nia Sharma Doesn’T Remember When She ’Last Had’ Breakfast

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Nia Sharma doesn't seem to be an early bird as said she does not remember the last time she had breakfast.

Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she was seen taking an early morning flight to Bengaluru to meet her brother. She shared a string of pictures and videos.

In one image, the actress, who was seen sitting in business class on a flight, shared a glimpse of the breakfast she was served. It included a croissant, a fluffy omelet, baked beans, mashed broccolis and some freshly cut fruits.

She captioned it:“Don't remember the last time I had breakfast.”

Later in the stories section, she shared a video of her sitting in her brother's car and was heard saying:“Kindly fasten your seatbelts we are about to take off.”

The actress had recently shared a video breaking a dahi handi to celebrate Janmashthmi on the sets of“Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited.”

In the clip, Nia could be seen on the top of the human pyramid and breaking the dahi handi, which is usually filled with curd or milk.

“Issse zayada mazaaaaa nahi aaya kabhi. The team had more confidence in me than I could have.. thank youuuuuuuuuuu. Janmashtami special tonight on #laughterchefs,” she wrote as the caption.

The dahi handi festival is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa and falls on the day after the Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, which observes Lord Krishna's birth.

The festival honours an event from Lord Krishna's childhood, who was known to naughtily steal butter or curd from his neighbourhood.

The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

Nia is also playing a witch named Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance 'Suhagan Chudail'. It also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.